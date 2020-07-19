Humidity moves out Sunday, then a break from the heat

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Showers and storms that moved through early Sunday morning have now pushed to our east and we are left with a clearing sky which will lead to plenty of sun the rest of today. High temperatures will warm into the 80s for most areas once again. A very humid start to the day will give way to lowering humidity levels by the afternoon as winds pick up out of the west and northwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s and some 50s to the north.

On Monday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures very comfortable in the upper 70s with lower humidity levels once again. Our next chance for showers and storms will arrive on Tuesday especially during the second half of the day. Highs will again be in the upper 70s to around 80.

A breezy day is in the forecast Wednesday as we see highs closer to average in the lower 80s with a little more humidity moving back in. Highs will be near 80 on Thursday with another chance for showers and storms to wrap up the work week on Friday. We could see temperatures start to warm up even more again early next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

