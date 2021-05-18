Humidity on the rise, plenty of chances for rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers is expected. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will range from the 60s near the lake to middle 70s inland.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible on Thursday as temperatures reach for the lower 80s. We’ll have more humidity arrive by Friday with another chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms will continue on and off through the weekend with plenty of May heat and humidity. It looks like the rain chances and mild air will linger into early next week.

