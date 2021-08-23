Humidity ramps up again, setting up an active week for storms

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a beautiful day on Sunday, the muggy and warm conditions will come back for Monday. There is a line up of showers and weak thunderstorms moving through this morning, and behind the rain will be mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The highs get to the middle and upper 80s, while is will be in the upper 70s right by the lake. SSW winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will be very humid and partly cloudy. Don’t be surprised if there is an isolated shower around, but it looks like most will end up dry. The low is 66 degrees. SW winds from 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow will have another shot at rain, this time with scattered thunderstorms that could bring some downpours. It will be muggy and warm again with a high of 86 degrees.

