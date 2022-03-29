The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Shawano County and to the north from Tuesday night into Wednesday. This area has the highest chance for hazardous travel with sleet, freezing rain, and snow accumulating. Several tenths of an inch of ice is possible.

Not a bad day for Tuesday, but it will be a bit chilly with the wind. Clouds rolling through the state could let in some partial sunshine, just not the sunshine like yesterday. Temps start in the 20s and increase to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. Winds are going to pick up from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight will be the onset of showers around and after sunset. Plan on an icy/snowy mix to the north where ice accumulations could be significant enough to potentially delay school or cause power outages into Wednesday. It will mostly be rain or some thunder for southern counties. Overnight lows are in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow, the wintry mix will continue up north in the morning before transitioning to rain. The rest of the area will have rain soaking thundershowers. The highs are in the upper 30s in the northwoods, 40s to around 50 degrees south.

Going into Thursday morning, the rain will transition over to snow with plenty of wind at this point. The snow in the morning could bring some accumulation, while the afternoon will have non-accumulating flurries. The high is 37 degrees.