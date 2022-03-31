The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads will be tricky as Thursday begins! Temperatures dropping around 32 degrees will create icy roads with some snow falling on top. The chance for a snowy mix will continue until noon, and then depart to just clouds and possibly stray flurries in the afternoon. Northerly winds will be blustery from 15 to 25 degrees, setting up a cold day with a 36 degree high. Some of the snow will melt this afternoon as temperatures once again rise above freezing.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for most counties in the WFRV coverage area until noon Thursday for icy/snowy morning roads.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with clouds clearing out late. Temperatures are going to be dipping down to 24 degrees. Watch out for some ice again as any damp areas could freeze up again.

A much better day planned for tomorrow! Friday brings back mostly sunny skies and rising temperatures to 44 degrees. Lighter winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the west/northwest.