Tonight: Cloudy skies will continue to thicken into our area. By the early morning hours, an icy mix will start to develop. Lows in the upper 20s.

There is an Ice Storm Warning in place for Langlade county from midnight to noon Saturday. Winter weather advisories are in place with this same time period for Shawano, Menominee, and Oconto counties.

Tomorrow: An icy mix will effect areas north and west mainly in the morning before flipping over to completely rain. Spotty rain showers will continue into the afternoon as temperatures get to around 50. There is the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms forming in Iowa holding together into Wisconsin for Saturday night.