The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many icy spots developed last night with snow, sleet and freezing rain. A slippery morning drive can be expected for many, followed by better conditions as temperatures rise into the mid 30s through the morning and afternoon.

Many will get plain old rain developing again Tuesday, while that mixed precipitation and snow will move up to the north. An inch or two of snow may fall across the northwoods later in the day. A high of 36 degrees in the valley, 38 by the lake, and 33 in the north.

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of light rain or drizzle. The wintry mix of freezing rain and snow continues up north. The low is 35 and will stay steady or rise tonight.

Precipitation type changes again Wednesday. Wintry mix of rain over to snow expected as temperatures go from the upper 30s during the day, to the lower 30s at night.

Some snow accumulation of an inch or two will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. Communities across the north could see 2 to 4 inches of snow during this time.