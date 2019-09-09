Inches of rain possible this week

From Storm Team 5…

Many rounds of wet weather move in this week!

Clouds will be on the increase throughout Monday, eventually giving way to our first rain chance of this week. SPOTTY SHOWERS will work up from the southwest mainly during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, with ESE winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain showers for Monday.

A good bet for rain tonight. Spotty showers will turn into more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the overnight. Winds will also be breezy at this time, and temps will drop to a low of 62.

The rain will taper off through the morning tomorrow. Into the afternoon, some rays of sunshine are possible, but it’s also possible an additional isolated shower may pop up. Tuesday also brings a return of SUMMER! Expect a humid and breezy day, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Summer returns to us Tuesday with highs temporarily back in the 80s!

Cooler, but mild weather returns Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. During this time, a widespread rainy system will work across the Midwest bringing us a chance for several inches of rain starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.