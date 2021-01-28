Incoming mild air to end the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another chilly January morning for us as wind chills start off sub-zero in many local communities. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a high near 20 degrees. NW wind will be light from 5 to 10 miles per hour, but just enough to make it feel cold.

Tonight the winds drop off, we’ll have a few clouds going by with a low of 9 degrees.

Warmer weather incoming for Friday as highs climb a sliver above normal to 27 degrees. The normal high is 25. Friday also has a forecast of a mix of sun and clouds, and by the night, there may be some spotty flurries underneath mostly cloudy skies.

