The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected into the weekend, along with strong winds on Saturday.

Quite warm out there again Friday as we wake up to clouds, temps in the 60s, and a stiff south wind. As the day progress, the wind will go down a bit but rain and thundershowers move in, especially for the afternoon. Highs stay fairly steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The rain doesn’t go away tonight as steady showers are anticipated. Most of the weekend rain will come down Friday evening into Saturday morning. Breezy with a low of 46 degrees.

Not a complete washout for Saturday as the steady rain changes over to off/on showers. The rain chance holds from the morning into the early afternoon. The wind gets going big time around the midday hours where wind gusts could get up to 40 or 50 miles per hour! Saturday’s high is 60.

Daylight saving time ENDS this weekend. Clocks will “fall back” 1 hour at 2am on Sunday.

No rain concerns on Sunday with decreasing clouds. It will be breezy, but winds will not be as strong as Saturday. The high is 58 degrees.