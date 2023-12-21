The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is indicating that frost is creating slippery conditions in our area early Thursday morning. This will be mostly on bridges and overpasses, untreated side streets, parking lots and driveways.

Skies will be cloudy again today, but mild air will return with temperatures around 40 degrees. Some sprinkles may be noted for far southern counties in the afternoon.

It’s the first official day of winter, a.k.a. the shortest day of the year! The solstice is at 9:27pm.

Tonight, drizzle and light rain may form in the lingering cloud cover. The low is 33 degrees. Cooler temperature readings either at or below freezing north/west of the Fox Cities could bring on icy spots early Friday morning.

Early slippery travel possible in central and northern Wisconsin Friday morning due to freezing drizzle. Spotty light rain or drizzle is possibly at times along with plenty of clouds again. The high is 43 degrees. There may be some foggy areas Friday night into Saturday.