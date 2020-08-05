Incoming warmer temperatures and humidity

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very comfortable day on the way for Wednesday as partly cloudy skies come back to the forecast with sun mixing with clouds. As winds turn to the west, a warmer day will be upon us. Highs get to the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon, searching for 77 degrees for Green Bay.

Not as chilly tonight! A bit warmer as a few clouds float on by through the night with a low of 58 degrees.

A near repeat of a forecast for Thursday. Sunshine mixing with clouds and 78 degrees. Some communities will strike 80 degrees again.

More t-storms, along with heat and humidity are set to make a return this weekend. Here is the 7 day forecast:

