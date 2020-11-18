Incoming warmth with a stiff breeze

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Calm conditions out there as Wednesday begins, but the same can’t be said as the afternoon comes around. It will not be rainy or snowy, instead, a mix of sunshine and thin clouds that will dim and block the sun from time to time. The big story will be the increasing wind from the south from 15 to 30 miles per hour that brings in warmer air with high in the mid and upper 40s.

That wind will also cause some problems around the lake and bay as high waves could cause some shoreline erosion for Kewaunee, Door and Menominee, MI counties. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued from 3pm Wednesday to 6am Thursday.

Tonight will stay windy under partly cloudy skies. The wind will keep temperatures from dropping with mild low temps in the bottom half of the 40s.

Breezy and even warmer for Thursday! Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.