The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: The forecast on this Mother’s Day calls for morning sunshine, but clouds will gradually return through the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible late in the day. Highs for most areas away from the water will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night. A spotty rain shower may linger across the area with lows in the 40s and 50s.

More sunshine will emerge on Monday as temperatures return to near 70 degrees. Highs the rest of the week will remain well above average in the 70s and 80s! A little more humidity and a few storm systems moving through the region will provide the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday. The warmest air of the week is expected Thursday and Friday. It is too early to determine the risk and timing of any strong storms, so be sure to stay tuned for more forecast updates!