The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain continues primarily to the north & west for tonight. We could see a downpour in the Green Bay/Appleton areas throughout the evening hours, but around 10pm, storm chances move back further north.

More thunderstorm chances roll in tonight and into tomorrow early morning. This will give way to the cloudier day that we will see tomorrow. A few sprinkles move through Saturday late morning/early afternoon, but more downpours and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for Saturday late afternoon/early evening. Now, as we approach 10/11pm tomorrow night, more thunderstorm chances really build into our region. These will continue to build in across the entire WFRV viewing area before storm chances clear out for most of the rest of Sunday. A few lingering shower chances could be seen during the evening/game time hours, but it is unlikely.

This weekend will be warm and humid, as those southerly winds continue to bring in that warmer summer-like air.