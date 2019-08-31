Isolated rain shower possible Sunday

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as lows cool into the 40s to the north and 50s across the rest of the area. There is a slight chance for a rain shower mainly south of Oshkosh early tonight with light winds.

Another small rain chance will linger into Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay a bit below average in the low to middle 70s away from Lake Michigan.

The Labor Day forecast is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs remaining in the lower 70s. A good chance for more widespread showers and storms then enters the forecast by Tuesday with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.