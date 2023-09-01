The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Warmer temperatures arrived for us today, as high temperatures topped around 80 degrees with sunshine out and about. Overnight, expect clear to start with increasing cloud coverage overnight, keeping temperatures in the low 60s.

Clouds and an isolated shower to kick off Labor Day weekend as a cold front drifts closer to our area. These showers will be very low coverage so not everyone will see rain. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon before the sun pops out in the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

The heat really builds Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 90s to near 100, especially Sunday and Monday. We will be watching for record breaking temperatures this week before our next weather maker arrives Wednesday.