The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Small rain chances hold on Thursday as hit/miss showers or an afternoon downpour could come down between now and 7pm this evening. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and humid day with a few breaks in the clouds to let sunshine in here and there. The high will be 76 degrees. Low 70s near Lake Michigan and in the northwoods.

We’ll start the evening with partly cloudy skies and proceed to clear out the rest of the night. This is when the muggy air goes away! The low tonight is 57 degrees.

A refreshing day for Friday with lots of sunshine, light winds, and low humidity. The high is 78 degrees.