The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not quite as warm on Wednesday, but there will be some humidity and summer-like temps again.

The morning begins with patchy dense fog and isolated thunderstorms. The fog will go away but there could be additional pop-up thunderstorms for the afternoon, but it appears most will be dry. Highs will be in the 70s, with upper 50s near the lake. NE wind from 5 to 12 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy skies for the evening. The overnight hours will bring on another chance for rain showers or thunderstorms. The low is 62 degrees.

Thursday morning will have a chance for a lingering showers and storms, but the rest of the day looks dry once the afternoon arrives. It’s going to be HOT and humid again. Expect highs in the 80s and low 90s away from the lake!