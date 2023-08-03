The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

A lingering cold front draped across Northern Wisconsin is providing a line of isolated thunderstorms this evening capable of producing gusty winds around 25mph, small hail and downpours likely. Activity should wear off around 10-11pm and we should be left with partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 60s.

Cold front slides through overnight and temperatures will return to the low 80s tomorrow as a gusty NW breeze around 10-15 mph keeps us cooler and flushes out humidity. Expect sunshine as high pressure builds in for the day. Mostly clear conditions expected overnight with temperatures in the low 60s.

Mix of sun and clouds for Saturday before our next weather maker arrives Sunday building in some thunderstorms.