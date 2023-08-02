The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

The sun was shining across the Badger state today as temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s area wide. The humidity stuck around today, which should spark some afternoon isolated storms to build into the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, as we are in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for Strong to severe storms, with the main threats including 1in diameter hail, gusty winds and downpours. Overnight, after storms pass, partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with temperatures a tad bit warmer reaching 90 in Green Bay with a chance of an Isolated storm possible in the afternoon. Overnight clouds clear out with a low temperature in the low 60s.

Cold front slides through providing a nice day for Friday with temperatures in the low 80s and sunshine before some cloud coverage builds in for Sunday. Looks like great weather ahead for Packers Family night Saturday!