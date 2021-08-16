It starts to feel more humid the next few days

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet weather will be with us once again tonight. Lows will be comfortable in the 50s with a light south wind.

Tuesday: More sunshine will be with us throughout the day. Highs will be slightly above average in the low to a few middle 80s inland, and a touch cooler lakeside.

Humidity levels will become more noticeable on Wednesday as highs reach for the middle 80s. Small rain chances will develop Thursday and again late Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s. It looks like we’ll have a better chance for rain Friday night and into the first half of the day Saturday. We’ll get a drier day Sunday before more rain showers return next Monday.

