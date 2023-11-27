From Storm Team 5…

Tonight, clouds and flurries far north remain, while the rest of the area will turn mostly clear. Plan on a cold night with a low in the lower teems. That chilly breeze will continue with wind chills hovering around 0 degrees or just below zero starting the day Tuesday.

Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies and end cloudier as clouds thicken in the afternoon. A warm front shifting through will bring a small chance for snow at night, mainly north of Green Bay. Snow totals will stay under 1 inch where it snows. Expect highs only to manage the low/mid 20s in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be another breezy day, but from a warmer direction! Expect a rebound in temperatures into the mid/upper 30s for the rest of the week.

No meaningful rain or snow chances return until Sunday.