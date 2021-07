The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday/Next Week: Expect a lot sunshine to close out the weekend. A strong west wind will push temps well into the 80s up to the Lakeshore.

Sunny skies will be in the region for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with dew points in the 60s and 70s making it feel sticky. Small storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday before we get a little break from the humidity mid-week.