June starts a little stormy and steamy

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will not be as chilly as some clouds move in. The low is 52 degrees overnight.

Not a bad day Monday, but we could get some rain. The high is 71 degrees for the first day of June under partly sunny skies. The best chance for rain will be along a warm boundary where some showers and thunderstorms may fire during the afternoon and evening. If a storm becomes strong, the main risks will be hail and gusty winds.

We crank up the heat again early next week. The warmest day is Tuesday