Just a few showers and storms tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: It will be muggy. Dew points remain uncomfortable as most will have clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures are just around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow: A cold front brings a few showers and storms west of the Fox Cities waking up tomorrow. By midday, that small rain chance moves through the Fox Cities and will eventually clear the lakeshore in the mid-afternoon. The Packers preseason game forecast is looking fine besides potentially an isolated shower during the tailgate. Highs will get into the mid-80s,

Sunday/Next Week: Behind the cold front, Northeast Wisconsin gets cooler and refreshing air for Sunday. That will be short-lived because the heat and humidity bounce back for Monday and most of the week. Another small rain chance to watch Tuesday into Wednesday.

