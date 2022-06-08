The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Showers and thundershowers forming across Wisconsin Wednesday. The rain chance in the morning is highest for the southern half of our viewing area and the lakeshore. Once that batch of rain clears a bit this afternoon, the rest of the area, including the north, will have a spotty thundershower chance through the evening. In between the rain later today will be areas of sunshine. Temps mainly in the mid and upper 60s, to around 70 degrees.

A small rain chance exists until midnight tonight, then clearing thereafter. The low is 52 degrees with calm winds.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer! Mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower, but it looks like most or all will be avoiding it.