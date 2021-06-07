Keeping it unseasonably warm, pop-up thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm start to the week as the heat does not want to budge. More clouds will roll in and will mix with sunshine Monday, plus there could be a few bubble-up thunderstorms that form in the afternoon. Most will stay dry as the rain chances are isolated. Highs reach the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees – and cooler by the lake in the 70s.

Rain goes away early in the evening and leave partly cloudy skies after sunset. Temps remain up around 70 degrees for the low, and it will feel humid again tonight.

Tuesday will have a similar forecast. Upper 80s for highs and 72 degrees by the lake. Partly sunny, warm and humid during the day – and isolated pop-up t-storms in the afternoon and early evening.