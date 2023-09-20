The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a day of warmth it has been here over Northeast Wisconsin! High temps were back in the low 80s, which is where our normal high sits in mid-July.

This is thanks to an area of low pressure to our northwest. This system has a warm front attached to it and as that has continued to lift over Wisconsin, it has given us a southerly wind which allows us to pull in the above average temps!

Through tonight, we keep the mild air going with temps primarily in 60s, and then bottom out tomorrow morning around 58 degrees.

Expect the warmth to continue through tomorrow as well! High temps will be in the low 80s for most areas.