Keeping summer heat around before another cool down

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Nice summer weather returns Wednesday. It will be warm again with highs in the mid and upper 80s, around 80 degrees next to the lake. Skies stay mostly sunny with a few clouds going by from time to time! You’ll also notice a touch of humidity back, but nothing crazy.

Tonight, it stays calm as some clouds mixing with stars. Our region’s lows fall to either side of 60 degrees.

Tomorrow, much of the same with the summer heat. Mid and upper 80s, but cooler by the lake in the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds above.

