The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a beautiful long weekend this has been! And don’t worry…the awesome weather continues! High pressure to our east keeps us dry again tonight and allowing us to see mostly sunny skies for tomorrow.

An area of low pressure to our west has brought some light showers to central Wisconsin, but we stay dry with high pressure through tomorrow. The only thing this low will do is provide a few clouds tonight and into tomorrow.

We start off your Wednesday with lots of sunshine! We are dry until the late afternoon/early evening when pop-up t-storms move through. Those quickly clear out by the late evening Wednesday.

Hot weather continues for the next week.