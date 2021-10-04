Lacking sun, but not the warm Autumn air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a grey Monday as clouds and spotty light rain showers rotate around an area of low pressure over lower Michigan. That hit/miss rain chance will continue into the afternoon and evening. Temps remain above average in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Average high today is 64 degrees.

Any lingering showers and drizzle will head away from us this evening, leaving a partly cloudy overnight sky. Temps drop back to the 50s.

Tomorrow will have some clouds around in the morning with some sun arriving as dry air scatters the clouds away by the afternoon. Highs will go up a bit with added sun in the lower 70s.