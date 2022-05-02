The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds are back! Monday will have an overcast sky with a couple spots of drizzle possible. It will not be a rainy day, but having a warm jacket with you is a good idea. Highs are in the low to mid 50s.

It’s going to stay cloudy tonight. Overnight, showers will sneak into the state and possible drop some rain in our southern sections. The low is 42 degrees.

There is a chance for scattered rain showers especially for the southern half of our viewing area on Tuesday. This will be for the morning into the early afternoon. By the end of the day, there will be clearing for late day sunshine! Plan on breezy NE winds and a high of 52 degrees. 45 degrees by the lake.

Plan on more sunshine by Wednesday and warmer temperatures with the high at 58 degrees.