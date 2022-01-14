Lake effect snow and chilly weekend air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s cold again! Temperatures will be holding in the teens Friday, some 20s by the lake. The issue is the wind picking up from 10 to 25 miles per hour from the northeast that will do two things: provide wind chills that could drop below zero at times, and bring lake effect flurries or snow showers from off of Lake Michigan. Most of the snow will fall by the lake, but some flurries may move inland a bit to the Fox Cities and some southern communities.

Lake effect flurries and snow showers will continue tonight as that NE wind persists from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Lows will be down to the single digits, just below zero up north, and around 15 degrees by the lake. Plan on wind chills inland to drop well below zero!

Another chilly day for Saturday with a high in the mid and upper teens. Lake effect snow will be possible for the morning until the wind relaxes into the afternoon. Elsewhere, clouds will break up for some sunshine.

Sunday will have increasing clouds again with warmer temps around 23 degrees. A cold front from the late afternoon and evening will bring the chance for light snow.

