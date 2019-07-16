Lake flies and rain Monday night

Radar is showing what is likely another hatching of lake flies across the eastern portions of Lake Winnebago this evening.

A weakening line of showers and storms will move through the area tonight. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected. Otherwise, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with muggy lows in the 70s.

Another hot and humid day is forecast on Tuesday. Look for highs in the upper 80s away from the lake with an isolated shower or storm possible. Small rain chances continue on Wednesday with 90s expected for highs Thursday and Friday.