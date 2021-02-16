Lake snow today, temps steadily increasing this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

There are snow showers in the forecast for Tuesday, but not for everybody! The wind is carrying lake effect snow on shore near by Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties where an inch or two is still possible right next to the water. Flurries are even being reported as far west as southern Lake Winnebago. Those showers go away by the afternoon as the wind makes a shift to the north and eventually the west later today.

The rest of the area will get a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Keep in mind the wind today will be very chilly with morning feels like temperatures as low as 10 to 20 below zero. The high will be the warmest since February 5th with afternoon temps climbing to around 18 degrees!

Tonight the winds will relax and there will be just a few clouds going by. That is a recipe for a cold night as low temperatures will be around -2 degrees, and around 0 by the lake.

Skies will be partly cloudy early Wednesday with increasing clouds during the day. A light southwest wind will take temps a bit higher to 20 degrees.