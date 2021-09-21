Last day of summer brings a fall-like feel

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s the last day of summer, but it will feel like fall a day early. Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies with many going through the day dry, but a mention of a brief light shower or sprinkle holds on. Temps will go way down from yesterday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Breezy NNW winds from 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with seasonal overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, just a bit cooler up north in the mid 40s.

More sunshine will come out tomorrow for the first day of Autumn. The Autumnal Equinox is at 2:21PM! Breezy winds again from the NNE will keep highs in the lower and middle 60s.

