The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The humid weather will not take a break Friday, but it will feel much nicer this weekend as cooler air rides in behind a cold front.

Plan on clouds around and sticky air for the day with a few breaks in the clouds for peeks of sunshine. Looking west, radar shows that it’s possible an isolated shower may go by during the day, but nothing is guaranteed. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight, the cold front pushes in from the north and will bring some scattered to spotty thunderstorms. The window for rain will be between 5pm and midnight. An embedded downpour with some hail is possible in any storm. The low will be 61 degrees, however, that humidity will stick around until Saturday morning.

Much more comfortable air Saturday. We’ll see some clouds as cooler air works into the state, possibly a renegade sprinkle. NNE winds will be a bit breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour. That will keep highs in the 60s to very low 70s.

Light winds, sunshine, and comfy weather Sunday! Mid 70s for the afternoon.