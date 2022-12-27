The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mostly cloudy sky along with a south breeze will allow temperatures to rise through the night into the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies are expected. It’ll be a mild day for this time of the year as highs push into the middle and a few upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s are in the forecast for Thursday. A few light rain showers will develop by the afternoon. We’ll remain mostly cloudy, but mild Friday through Sunday with highs hovering in the middle to upper 30s. A storm system developing across the central U.S. will bring a chance for rain and snow showers to Wisconsin early next week. It is still too early for specific details on this system, so stay tuned for updates!