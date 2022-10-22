The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight stays primarily clear, and temperatures will only drop into the mid-50s, allowing for some patchy fog late tonight and into wake up time tomorrow.

Skies will turn mostly sunny for the morning, and then two low pressure systems off to our west slowly creep into Wisconsin, allowing for more cloud cover to build in late tomorrow evening. This cloud cover will provide the instability we need for a late rain chance.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue overnight into Monday, and then linger into our early work week days.