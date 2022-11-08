The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Two low pressure systems off to the west approach Northeast Wisconsin late this evening. This will bring a rain chance that will last overnight and into early wake-up time tomorrow.

The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered sprinkles throughout the day.

Temperatures will be fairly warmer in front of our next batch of showers later this week. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and 60s, and then Thursday we are looking at record breaking warmth again.

Thursday will be a rainy day with some thunder and lightning. This system will linger into Friday morning.

Behind this rain chance temperatures will plunge into the 30s.