The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Fog and haze will be out in a few spots again this morning. Otherwise, plan on the summer heat again with minor rain chances.

Following the AM fog, partly sunny skies will reside in eastern Wisconsin Thursday. Areas of more sun will get into the lower 80s, while areas that keep mid/high clouds will see highs around 80. Lower 70s near the lake. We will watch a very small rain chance to pop-up this afternoon where rain or a thundershower may develop, especially for central Wisconsin.

Partly cloudy tonight with a mild low of 56. Fog may develop again, but it shouldn’t cover as much area as this morning.

Isolated rain or t-showers may form again Friday, but most will not get wet. Partly sunny again with highs approaching 80 degrees!

Saturday may begin with fog again, then emerging sunshine. The rain chance appears to miss our area out west in central Wisconsin. Plan on our highs around 75 degrees.

Rain doesn’t appear to be a concern on Sunday, either. Clouds and some sunshine with a high of 72 degrees.