Late summer heat continues

From Storm Team 5…

Another DENSE FOG possibility carrying us into Tuesday morning. This time, the eastern side of the viewing area having the best chance for reduced visibility less than a half mile until the late morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the counties surrounding the lake and bay until 10am.

Beside the morning clouds floating by, we will have increasing sunshine into the afternoon and evening! Get ready for a warm, and slightly humid day again with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s – upper 60s to around 70 by the lake.

Tonight will be nice again, just a few passing clouds. Overnight temperatures fall to about 60 degrees.

Dry weather returns tomorrow, morning clouds and afternoon sun. It gets warm AGAIN Wednesday with a high of 79 degrees. It’s late at night that some of our communities may get wet with rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms work back into the forecast on Thursday along a cold front. Temperatures remain on the warm side with a muggy high temperature of 80 degrees.

The same boundary that brings Thursday rain will stall out across Wisconsin on Friday. It may set off a few isolated, pop-up showers during the day. Otherwise, it will be a partly sunny day with a high increasing to 82 degrees!