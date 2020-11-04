“Late summer” weather is locked in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a stretch of weather ahead for us as warm air continues to pump into the state. Southwest winds pick up a bit once again Wednesday at 10 to 20 miles per hour, but that wind direction and sunshine should takes highs on either side of 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Tonight will remain mild as a few clouds move in. It will not rain as a cold front goes by. The lows fall to 48 degrees.

Tomorrow starts with a few clouds and then brings back plenty of sun after the early morning. Feeling like summer again with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s!

