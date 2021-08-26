Late week thunderstorms will produce heavy rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The warmest, most humid air will be around the southern half of the area Thursday, and it will be more comfortable up north. Your day will be generally dry day with morning sun and afternoon clouds, with rain holding off until later this evening. Highs get to the lower to middle 80s, around 80 in the northwoods, and upper 70s by the lake and bay. NE winds come from Lake Michigan at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight during the evening and overnight, some scattered showers or storms run into northeast Wisconsin from the northwest. The low is 66 degrees.

Tomorrow will not be a washout, but there will be an opportunity for off/on thunderstorms from the morning into the night. Heavy rain producing thunderstorms are possible which may bring select communities several inches of rain accumulation. The high is 80 degrees, low 70s by the lake and up north.