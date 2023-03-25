The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Well…here’s our snow totals:

The area of low pressure that provided these crazy numbers last night is almost gone. We are likely to see some sort of snowfall across the Lakeshore until about 7pm.

Menominee County, MI is still in a Winter Weather Advisory until 7pm tonight.

After this system exits, we will see decreasing cloud cover until about midnight. Following that, cloud cover increases, and you begin your Sunday mostly cloudy. Skies turn to more of a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day tomorrow.

The strong wind gusts that we saw today have calmed down, and that northwesterly wind that brought in the chilly air today will switch and turn out of the west for tonight, which will usher in warmer air for tomorrow. I think we will top out close to 43 degrees here in Green Bay.

Below average temperatures stick around into the rest of March.