The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mixed showers have entered the forecast now and we have a messy next few days.

For tonight, expect mixed showers, freezing rain, sleet, ice, and snow north.

This puts us in a Winter Storm Warning from 7pm tonight – 7am tomorrow morning.

We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from 7pm tonight through 7am tomorrow.



Here are the totals of what you can expect from this evening through 10am tomorrow:

By early tomorrow morning, there will be a lull in the system from about 8am through noon tomorrow. Following that, we are in the heaviest and worst part of the storm. This is the period of soaking thunderstorms, a mix further north, damaging wind gusts up to 45 mph, chance for hail, and flooding.

For tomorrow, we are in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk from Green Bay and south for severe weather. From this, we can expect the chance for heavy thunderstorms, large hail, and damaging winds.

The edge of our southern communities have been upgraded to a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather tomorrow and can expect the chance for heavy thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds, small tornado probability (<2%), and localized flooding.

Soaking rain totals through Friday night:

Overnight Friday into Saturday, we transition from rain to heavy, wet blowing snow. This will last until the lunch hour and then we dry out for the rest of the day.

This will put us in a Winter Storm Watch north of Green Bay from late Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Here’s our preliminary overall snow totals: