Latest snow forecast for Sunday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Here comes more snow! Another round of shoveling snow for us on this Sunday as conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on. A WINTER STORM WARNING (for most) and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (up north) continues into the evening.

TIMING: Snow begins early in the morning Sunday. The heaviest of snow will fall during the late morning into the afternoon as a low pressure center shifts into Wisconsin. Snow will taper off through the evening Sunday.

SNOW TOTALS: Most locations will fall somewhere between 5 and 8 inches of snow. This will cross through the southern 2/3rds of the WFRV coverage area. Higher totals are the possibility mainly west of the Fox Cities where snow totals could work over 8 inches. Northern spots will get the least snow, around 3 to 5 inches total. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight, snow showers will taper off in the evening leading to clearing skies overnight. Low temperatures fall to the single digits and teens.

A clearing sky will lead to lots of sun as we get the week going again on Monday. Highs return to 28 degrees. Late Monday night might bring a few non-accumulating snow flurries.

Partly sunny conditions for Tuesday with a high of 30 degrees.

The next chance of snow will be Wednesday night along an arctic cold front – and behind that front will be COLD WEATHER returning. Highs will be in the teens for the afternoon on Thursday and Friday with overnight lows below zero!