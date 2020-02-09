1  of  2
Closings
Eureka Community Bible Church-Eureka Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester

Latest snow forecast for Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Here comes more snow! Another round of shoveling snow for us on this Sunday as conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on. A WINTER STORM WARNING (for most) and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (up north) continues into the evening.

TIMING: Snow begins early in the morning Sunday. The heaviest of snow will fall during the late morning into the afternoon as a low pressure center shifts into Wisconsin. Snow will taper off through the evening Sunday.

SNOW TOTALS: Most locations will fall somewhere between 5 and 8 inches of snow. This will cross through the southern 2/3rds of the WFRV coverage area. Higher totals are the possibility mainly west of the Fox Cities where snow totals could work over 8 inches. Northern spots will get the least snow, around 3 to 5 inches total. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight, snow showers will taper off in the evening leading to clearing skies overnight. Low temperatures fall to the single digits and teens.

A clearing sky will lead to lots of sun as we get the week going again on Monday. Highs return to 28 degrees. Late Monday night might bring a few non-accumulating snow flurries.

Partly sunny conditions for Tuesday with a high of 30 degrees.

The next chance of snow will be Wednesday night along an arctic cold front – and behind that front will be COLD WEATHER returning. Highs will be in the teens for the afternoon on Thursday and Friday with overnight lows below zero!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Weather