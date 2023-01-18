The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas.

We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including Green Lake, Marquette, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Calumet, and Winnebago.

Expect snow to move in between 9-11pm tonight starting in counties south, and working up north. The heaviest snowfall period will be between 11pm to early Thursday morning. We will pick up between 2-4 inches here in Green Bay. Following that, about another 2 inches will accumulate until around noon tomorrow. Into the afternoon, expect snow to lighten with even areas further Lakeside (such as Manitowoc or Sheboygan) to even see a mix. We will total about 4-6 inches across most areas and about 6-8″ further north.

Winds pick up tonight as well. Expect gusts tonight to reach around 25 mph, and by tomorrow morning, gusts could see the low 30s.

Keep in mind that road conditions will deteriorate tonight as well. This evening, any wet roads will turn icy. Tomorrow morning, when snow is the heaviest, hazardous road conditions are anticipated. We will continue to see snowy, slippery, and icy road conditions into tomorrow evening.

Patchy fog moves in tonight as well, and visibility will reduce quickly into tomorrow morning.

Early light snow sticks around into Friday morning, before we turn dry and cloudy into the weekend.