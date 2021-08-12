Less humid air setting up

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather calming down big time Thursday after consecutive rounds of severe weather the last two days. Humidity will be the biggest change as it starts way down from yesterday, and just a little muggy in the afternoon. You get morning sun and a few afternoon clouds as a cold front shifts through the state, and many will stay dry – but that front could drop a few spotty showers in the northern half of the area. The highs get to the lower and middle 80s. Breezy W/SW winds from 10 to 20 mph.

A beautiful evening and overnight for us as skies clear out. Dew points will continue to drop as more comfy air drops in behind the front. Get the windows open tonight as it will be great sleeping weather! The low is 55 degrees.

Tomorrow will have plentiful sunshine and a couple fair weather clouds. The high is more crisp feeling at 76 degrees.

Saturday bring near perfect weather for the Packer game, sunny and 78 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and 80 degrees.

